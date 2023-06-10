JONESBORO — A 17-year-old male drowned Wednesday in the St. Francis River in Poinsett County, according to Capt. David Kuebler with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Dexter of Marked Tree has been identified as victim, who according to the PCSO fell from a tree into the river.
At about 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, “the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office received a call-in reference to a white male falling out of a tree into the river at Rivervale,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. It was also stated that “he could have been caught in the current,” according to the press release. “All surrounding emergency responders were notified and a deputy sheriff first arrived on scene at approximately 9:07 p.m.”
“Several boats were launched into the river immediately in attempt to locate the male,” the release continued. “It was also known that there were two other individuals that were involved or a witness to the incident. One female suffered possible injuries during this incident and was transported to the hospital. The other individual was a witness and was not injured.”
Rescue efforts continued on until Thursday.
“The victim was located and recovered in the river deceased,” the release stated. “The manner of death at this time is that the victim drowned. This incident is currently under investigation and not all details are known at this time. More details will be available once the investigation is complete. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”
Agencies that responded were the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office/Rescue Team, Poinsett County Office of Emergency Management, Lepanto Police/Fire Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Marked Tree Police/Fire Department, Blytheville Rescue Squad, Trumann Fire Department, Caraway Police Department, Etowah Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish, Marion Police Department and the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.
“There most likely are several other agencies that were on scene to assist. We want to thank every agency that showed up. It is amazing to see how many people are willing to come together and help any way possible,” Kuebler said.
