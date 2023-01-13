JONESBORO — A 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot at about 3:49 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Lane by another 17-year-old boy, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report says the victim, who was shot in the chest, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not known as of Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred outside of an apartment building, the report states.
Police took into evidence a blood-stained T-shirt, black sweat pants, orange shorts, a black bed comforter and a gold chain necklace.
Five other victims were listed in the report, ranging from ages 2 to 19.
This is the first incident of 2023 where someone was hit by gunfire, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department. She said there have been other reports to residences being hit by gunshots and one incident where someone was firing into the air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.