JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received a $175,000 bond – $25,000 of it is cash-only – after a judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge him with a litany of crimes.
Michael Johnson, 46, of the 1600 block of Overhill Road, was arrested early Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase across Jonesboro.
At about 12:50 a.m. officer Joseph Harris saw Johnson’s vehicle on West Washington Avenue, near South Gee Street, traveling in excess of 100 mph with his lights off, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Harris ran the license plate and found Johnson was the owner. He had a felony arrest warrant signed by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer for failure to appear.
Johnson entered Interstate 555 from Washington with Harris in pursuit. Another Jonesboro patrolman laid out spikes west of Southwest Drive and I-555. The vehicle continued along Southwest Drive before coming to a stop at Southwest Drive and Evans Street, according to the affidavit.
Harris said Johnson’s right side tires were blown out by the road spikes. Johnson continued to drive on them.
Harris and officer Dalynn Johnson conducted a felony stop on the vehicle.
A K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.
Officers found unused needles, scales with methamphetamine residue and about 120 grams of meth.
District Judge David Boling charged Johnson with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing, reckless driving and felony failure to appear.
Johnson’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.