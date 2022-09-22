Drug bust

The 18 pounds of methamphetamine and $120,000 in cash seized in a weekend drug bust is shown.

 Photo / Craighead County Sheriff’s Office

JONESBORO — A traffic stop on Sunday afternoon resulted in the seizure of more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $120,000 in cash, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Cody Ladner pulled over a 1996 Ford Mustang at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas 226 and Craighead Road 189, according of the CCSO incident report.