JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with one Class Y felony, one Class D felony and one misdemeanor in connection with the Dec. 11, 2022, shooting and robbery at a Jonesboro gas station.

Devin Boren, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and third-degree battery in the case.

