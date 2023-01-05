JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with one Class Y felony, one Class D felony and one misdemeanor in connection with the Dec. 11, 2022, shooting and robbery at a Jonesboro gas station.
Devin Boren, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and third-degree battery in the case.
In December, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Tyrone Jackson, 18, of Jonesboro, with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony, first-degree battery, a Class B felony, and aggravated assault, a Class D felony.
Jackson is accused of shooting Jaylon Selvy, 21, at the Exxon station at the corner of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road.
Jackson was arrested after his mother picked him up from The Med in Memphis, where he was treated for injuries he suffered after he crashed a car in Cross County on Dec. 12 after fleeing from police, Cross County Sheriff David West said.
Selvy, 21, was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center following the shooting.
He was released from the hospital earlier this week, Smith said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Selvy was inside the station and attempting to use the ATM when Jackson and Boren entered. Jackson walked up to Selvy and said something to him. As Selvy left the store, he was confronted by Jackson and Boren. Jackson pulled a pistol from his hoodie and hit Selvy in the head with it.
The victim tried to keep the gun away from him, the affidavit states. Boren repeatedly struck Selvy in the back and on his head. They separated and that’s when Jackson shot Selvy, the affidavit states. As Selvy crawled away, Jackson ran to the victim, with gun in hand, and stole belongings that the victim had on him.
Boren also ran over to Selvy, with a gun in his hand and then took off running, a separate probable cause affidavit by Detective Keri Varner states.
In December, law enforcement in Cross County attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Boren. Boren eventually pulled his vehicle over, jumped out and began running. Jackson, a passenger in the vehicle, jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, West said.
Jackson wrecked the vehicle near the intersection of Arkansas 1 and U.S. 64 in downtown Wynne, West said.
Boren was arrested and was held in the Cross County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding more than 15 mph, failure to obey a stop sign and driving to the left of center.
On Wednesday, Goodson set Boren’s bond at $100,000, lower than the $150,000 sought by law enforcement. Goodson ordered Boren to wear an ankle monitor, if released. He also issued a no-contact order between Boren and Selvy.
Boren’s next court date is Feb. 24 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
