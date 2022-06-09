JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies.
Kevin Mitchell, 18, of the 1300 block of West Monroe Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening for an incident that occurred on Tuesday night in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the two victims told police Mitchell had come to their residence with a large knife and threatened the male victim.
“During this argument in which Mitchell was waving the knife around towards (the victim’s) throat, (the female victim) stepped in and tried to push her son into the residence,” the affidavit states.
The woman told Mitchell he needed to stop and leave.
According to the affidavit, Mitchell called the woman a name and said “I will gut you first before I gut your whole family.”
Fowler set Mitchell’s bond at $35,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Ricky Watson, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Doug Claude, 38, of Bono, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Steven Nash, 35, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Jerry Williams, 63, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, violation of a no-contact order and resisting arrest; $25,000 bond.
Kenneth Moody, 42, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and probation revocation; $6,000 total bond.
