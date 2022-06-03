JONESBORO — An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with several felonies Friday from an armed robbery that occurred on April 16.
Special Judge Richard Lusby found probable cause to charge Eja Blankenship with aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act and theft by receiving of a firearm, all felonies, and misdemeanor theft of $1,000 or less.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Chris Pigg, three people went to the Police Department on April 16 to report a robbery. The victims said they had been communicating on SnapChat with someone to purchase a handgun from him.
“They then met Eja Blankenship in the 5400 block of Johnwood Drive. When they arrived at the Johnwood address, Blankenship and another subject got in the backseat of the victims’ vehicle,” the affidavit states.
“Blankenship then pointed a handgun at (one of the victims) and stole $100 in cash,” the affidavit states. “Pictures were sent of the gun that was being sold,” it states.
A serial number of the gun was shown and it matched for a gun that was reported stolen from an address that is a short distance from the Johnwood Drive address.
The terroristic act charge stems from a Jan. 2 incident where police were sent to the intersection of Aggie Road and North Patrick Street about a shooting. Victims told police they had been physically assaulted by several suspects at an apartment on Cedar Heights Drive. When the assailants left the apartment, the victims followed in a vehicle to call 911 and have them arrested.
The suspects fired several shots at the victims’ car in the intersection of Aggie and Patrick. The driver of the assailant’s vehicle was found, and he said it was Blankenship who shot at the victims with a rifle, according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, Blankenship was arrested on a bench warrant.
Lusby set his bond at $200,000.
