JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling on Monday found probable cause to charge D’Edward James, 18, of 722 Valley Drive, with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, obstructing governmental operations, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct over an incident Saturday morning.
Boling set James’ bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Kenneth Vann, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and violating a no-contact order; $35,000 circuit court bond and a $5,000 cash-only district court bond.
Karissa Denison, 37, of Jonesboro, with a felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Liberty Walling, 42, of Harrisburg, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and tampering with evidence; $7,500 bond.
Carlos Brown, 34, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Hunter Carr, 22, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $50,000 bond.
Charles Dalton, 30, of Pocahontas, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Kenterris Farmer, 19, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $25,000 circuit court bond and $10,000 district court bond.
Chisom Flemon, 29, of Hot Springs Nation, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a theft detection device remover; $7,500 bond.
Terry Rogers, 59, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening; $5,000 bond.
Dustin Wright, 30, of Monette, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.