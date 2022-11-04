JONESBORO — An 18-year-old Jonesboro man received a total of six years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a shooting incident in January.
Latrelle Whitman, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a family or household member and felony tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder, a second charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a charge of aggravated assault.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Jan. 2 officers with the Jonesboro Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Stallings Lane about shots fired.
“The first officer arriving on scene observed Latrelle Whitman walking up to the residence. Officers made contact with Andrea Whitman, Whitman’s mother, Jaylon Warran, who is Whitman’s brother, and a juvenile who was on scene who were victims in the incident,” the affidavit states. “A detective with Jonesboro Police Department arrived on scene and began speaking with Andrea Whitman, who said Latrelle Whitman tried to shoot Jaylon twice while they were arguing in the house. The victims were taken back to the police department and interviewed by the detective. The victims stated Jaylon and Latrelle began arguing about Latrelle wrecking the vehicle earlier that day. Andrea stated Jaylon was in his room standing near a wall and Latrelle was standing in the door way of the room across from him. Andrea stated she was between the two trying to get them to calm down. Latrelle pulled out a firearm and shot at Jaylon who was able to move prior to the shot.
“The bullet struck the wall close to where Jaylon’s head would have been. Latrelle left the room and Andrea shut the door while Jaylon and the juvenile moved to a different location in the room near the closet. Latrelle opened the door, produced the firearm again, which was close to Andrea’s head, and fired another round at Jaylon. Jaylon was able to push the juvenile out of the way and onto the bed without being hit. The round impacted the breaker box in the room about chest level to Jaylon. Latrelle fled the residence with the firearm.”
Whitman must pay $790 in fines and fees and was ordered to pay $450 in restitution.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer presided over the hearing.
