JONESBORO — An 18-year-old Jonesboro man received a total of six years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a shooting incident in January.

Latrelle Whitman, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a family or household member and felony tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder, a second charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a charge of aggravated assault.