JONESBORO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at about 11:57 p.m. Monday at 3910 S. Caraway Road, according to Jonesboro police.
Roderick Hale, who police believe is from Mississippi County, was shot at the intersection of Caraway Road and Glenn Place.
According to a police report, officers interviewed 12 witnesses at the scene. Several vehicles were seen leaving the Citgo service station near where the shooting occurred, police said.
The report lists a 19-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting, according to police.
The Criminal Investigation Division is in charge of the investigation. No other information was available from police.
This is the fifth murder of the year, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
