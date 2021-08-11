JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Tuesday to charge Javoris Gray, 19, with a terroristic act, parole violation and felony failure to appear. Boling set his bond at $257,500.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Chennelle Tibbs, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $15,000 bond.
Humberto Lopez, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Ashleigh Jackson, 25, of Bono, with fraudulent use of a credit card; $1,000 bond.
Jeremy Duncan, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Andrew Owens, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and parole violation; $7,500 bond.
Johnathon Foote, 39, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery of someone over the age of 60; 50,000 bond.
Stephanie Porter, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Raine Everett, 21, Jonesboro, with failure to appear; $200,000 bond.
