At the moment a flying object shattered one of my bedroom windows, I knew the storm arriving in the first hour of May 27, 1973, would not be like any I had ever experienced. Barely two weeks earlier I had graduated from Arkansas State University and began my first full-time job, as a reporter and photographer for The Jonesboro Sun. My job initiation came with a historic tornado strike.

I was sharing an apartment on Stallings Lane, just off Caraway Road, with fellow Sun newsman Bill Sadler. As the storm developed, three friends joined us. We looked toward the southwest for a funnel, but despite near-continuous lightning saw nothing. The wind grew in intensity so we huddled in the small bathroom, believed to be the safest spot. Jonesboro had no sirens at the time; warnings came late, as the rain-enveloped storm hid vital clues to its intensity.

Tom Moore served as a Jonesboro Sun reporter and photographer from 1973 to 1976.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.