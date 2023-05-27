At the moment a flying object shattered one of my bedroom windows, I knew the storm arriving in the first hour of May 27, 1973, would not be like any I had ever experienced. Barely two weeks earlier I had graduated from Arkansas State University and began my first full-time job, as a reporter and photographer for The Jonesboro Sun. My job initiation came with a historic tornado strike.
I was sharing an apartment on Stallings Lane, just off Caraway Road, with fellow Sun newsman Bill Sadler. As the storm developed, three friends joined us. We looked toward the southwest for a funnel, but despite near-continuous lightning saw nothing. The wind grew in intensity so we huddled in the small bathroom, believed to be the safest spot. Jonesboro had no sirens at the time; warnings came late, as the rain-enveloped storm hid vital clues to its intensity.
As the storm plowed through Jonesboro we quickly realized this was, indeed, a tornado. The apartment structure withstood the wind but the roofing gave way, allowing the heavy rain to filter through the decking into my bedroom. We scrambled to move personal items to a dry corner of the apartment, minimizing personal loss. I was among the very fortunate.
Sadler and I headed out on foot and began trying to take photographs as we walked past the heavily damaged Eastwood Center businesses and on to the intersection of Caraway and Nettleton Ave., but in the darkness it was not a productive effort. Traffic light poles were wildly twisted and the signals were dark.
Somehow we learned, I don’t recall exactly how, that Sun Editor John Troutt Jr. asked the news team to report at 6 a.m. to the Douglas Drug Store, on the corner of Main and Washington. The store was a popular coffee spot only a block away from the Sun office at Church and Washington. I was the least experienced on the team, joining Larry Fugate, Mike Overall, Curt Hodges, Myra Buhrmester and Sadler in the task at hand under Troutt’s guidance. He had covered the May 15, 1968, tornado that took 34 lives as it ripped through the Nettleton area, so he had experience to draw on for planning our coverage.
Bob Troutt, a high school student and part-time Sun employee, had ferried his father around the city on his motorcycle immediately after the storm to assess the impact. They found massive destruction, with estimates that week hitting more than $50 million ($340 million in today’s dollars). The total eventually went higher.
In 1973 The Sun was published six days per week, Monday through Friday afternoons, then Sunday morning. The Sunday, May 27, edition was already off the press before the tornado hit; delivery proceeded as much as possible. The news staff normally was off Sunday, then returned to the office Monday morning to start preparing that afternoon’s edition. Clearly this was a much different situation. Troutt assigned me to what is now the Earl Bell Community Center, on Church Street, designated as a temporary morgue. I was to gather information on what everyone expected would be dozens of fatalities. I had to hitch a ride there because my car, parked at my apartment, still had an aluminum jon boat wrapped around the back end.
Death toll surprised everyone
The first good news to come out of the tragedy became evident that morning. The toll of dead and injured was far less than anticipated. I checked inside and saw only one sheet-covered victim. To my surprise, no more ambulances arrived. The tornado strike was blamed for only three deaths, two at Otwell and one in Jonesboro; 21 people were hospitalized with injuries.
We quickly concluded the hard lessons learned from the 1968 tornado caused residents in the storm’s path to quickly seek storm shelters or interior spaces. Signs popped up in the destruction, such as “Smile – God Loves Jonesboro,” a sentiment reflected widely because of the few lives lost despite extensive destruction.
For that first edition after the storm, we concentrated on talking with the tornado’s countless victims, collecting and documenting as many of their amazing survival stories as we could fit into the Sun‘s news columns. As reporters wrote their copy, Troutt blended the accounts into dramatic narratives that captured the storm’s long-term impact. It was important to help others understand their neighbors’ plight in the aftermath of the historic storm.
The incident I remember most distinctly was a chance encounter with Bill and Jean Wyatt as they returned home Sunday afternoon to find their home on Garland Drive heavily damaged and missing its roof. A photograph of their embrace, comforting each other with their dog Peaches nearby turned out to be one of the most dramatic I made. Photojournalism is not always pleasant and I remember how uncomfortable I felt documenting their pain and loss, but it really represented the tragedy so many experienced.
JHS was destroyed
Jonesboro High School was an architecturally beautiful building until the tornado left it in shambles. Numerous businesses across the city suffered a similar fate. One of those was Wal-Mart Discount City, as it was called then, located where Burlington is today. Eventually I figured out the jon boat wrapped around my car had been blown there from Wal-Mart, a half-mile away, by the tornadic winds. Car dealerships O’Neal Ford and Thomasson Buick, along with University Heights, Hillcrest and South Elementary, were among the businesses and schools devastated. Indian Mall was heavily damaged and was weeks getting repaired and back into operation.
The team continued to document in the news columns the numerous personal stories and tornadoes’ impact. The Red Cross counted 1,308 Craighead County residences considered total losses, and another 1,281 with major damage.
Fujita noted three funnels
The major stories we continued to cover for days, and months in some cases, included the personal recovery by those who had lost their homes, and the community’s recovery from the loss of businesses and services. We covered the responses from the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and numerous religious organizations that provided food and other forms of relief. The Sun also reported on the Jonesboro visit by Dr. Theodore Fujita, who concluded three tornadoes, not just two as the National Weather Service initially thought, had hit the area almost simultaneously. Fujita is well known among meteorologists as the namesake of the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale used by the National Weather Service to measure a tornado’s impact.
Perhaps the biggest story in the tornado’s aftermath was the Jonesboro School response, starting with the class of 1973’s belated graduation ceremony next to the rubble of the high school. Next came the startup of a temporary campus at the District Fairgrounds, now a commercial development between Red Wolf Blvd. and Fair Park Blvd. The students, clever as they tend to be, quickly assigned the informal name of Heifer High to their new surroundings. In the meantime, School District officials developed plans and erected a new high school.
Heed the warnings
Injuries healed, homes were rebuilt, businesses resumed operations, and schools continued to carry out their mission over the months following the May 27, 1973, tornado. The visible scars to the community eventually disappeared, but the memories of a raging storm are still distinct for many of us who experienced it, even a half-century later.
Those memories are stirred with each similar tragedy, such as the March 28, 2020, tornado in Jonesboro and the March 31 tornado that struck our neighbors in Wynne. We cannot reduce the frequency of tornadoes, but we have benefited from development of far more effective warning systems. The death toll from tornadoes has fallen dramatically in recent years. When you hear the sirens or another form of warning, take cover as quickly as possible.
