JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man and a Marion man with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.
Thomas Harris, 27, of 82 Hickory St., Marion, and Marquez Turner, 26, of 5938 Rees Road, were arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop on South Caraway Road. The pair were found to be in possession of 2.6 pounds of marijuana.
Fowler set their bonds at $15,000 each.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Cara Liddick, 38, of Hot Springs Nation, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
George Helms, 54, of Walnut Ridge, with probation violation; $17,500 bond.
William Enfinger, 26, of Harrisburg, with second-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less; $8,500 bond.
Becky Greenway, 48, of Pocahontas, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $7,500 bond.
Kejoun Burton, 43, of Jonesboro, with misdemeanor failure to appear and parole violation; $5,000 bond.
Garrett Wright, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Scott Caldwell, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Roy Flowers, 60, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $4,500 bond.
Lori Bullock, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $7,500 bond.
Garry Anderson, 70, of Scottsville, Texas, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less that 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Ora Moore, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Terri Bogan, 63, of Walnut Ridge, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $35,000 bond.
