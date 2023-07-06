JONESBORO — A Brookland couple is being held on $500,000 bonds after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a couple with abuse of an adult and kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Aaron Christopher Gibson, 25, and Tina Gibson, 26, were charged Wednesday in Craighead County District Court.
The pair is accused of locking Aaron Gibson’s father, who has dementia, inside a bedroom in Brookland, depriving him of food, water and a restroom.
Brookland police officer Eric Stephens said in a probable cause affidavit that when the 58-year-old victim was located he “was clearly food and water deprived. … and the victim immediately began eating and drinking.”
According to the affidavit, Aaron Gibson told investigators they had been locking the victim in a room with no access to food, water or a restroom for about two to three years “when they would leave the residence for an extended period of time or when the victim would be punished for bad behavior.”
The probable cause affidavit stated that the victim has severe mental issues and is incapable of making informed decisions about his health, safety and well-being.
Fowler, on the advice of detectives, barred the victim’s son or daughter-in law from have access to funds assigned to the victim from federal or state monies. Fowler also set a no-contact order between the Gibsons and the victim.
The Gibsons’ next court date is Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
