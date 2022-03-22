JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested two men Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Parker and South Caraway roads.
Steven Brown, 46, of the 100 block of East Brown Terrace, Cash, and Terry Roedel, 44, homeless, were arrested after police found a .22-caliber Savage long rifle, 6.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine 12 pills of Suboxone and four pills of hydrocodone.
The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams.
They are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Cheyenne Dawn Okert, 28, of the 600 block of North Second Street, Paragould, was arrested Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Phillips Drive and South Caraway Road. Okert is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle license.
Dewayne Keith Schrader, 50, of the 100 block of Stone Street, Lake City, was arrested early Monday afternoon at the intersection of Front and North Fisher streets. Schrader is being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence and criminal trespass.
A 64-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone stole and forged checks. The checks were made out for a total of $3,464.38.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone broke into his residence and vehicle in the 300 block of State Street and took items. Stolen were a bank card and a Kentucky drivers license.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in the 3500 block of East Parker Road. The total value of the converters is listed at $2,000.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone stole a trailer from Environments Pools, 3413 Southwest Drive. The value of the trailer is listed at $2,000.
