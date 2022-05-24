JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro men were arrested Monday morning after police went to one’s hotel room in the 2300 block of South Caraway Road.
Emanuel Cotton, 22, of the 2300 block of Biltmore Drive, was arrested on a felony warrant.
Zachary Westley Smith, 28, of the hotel room, is being held on suspicion of being a sex offender living near a day care and failing to register as a sex offender.
The two are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Jonesboro police arrested a 32-year-old man early Tuesday morning after his wife said he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her in the 1400 block of North Patrick Street. The man is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family member and an out-of-town warrant.
A 46-year-old Walnut Ridge woman told Jonesboro police that her husband, who lives in Illinois, had stolen her debit card and credit card number and made purchases for $2,007.
A Bay couple told police their vehicle was broken into Monday afternoon in Craighead Forest Park and items were taken. Stolen were various credit and debit cards and $130 in cash.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1500 block of Red Wolf Boulevard and stole her wallet containing $500 in cash.
Kroger, 1725 S. Caraway Road, reported to police Monday afternoon that an 18-year-old man tried to cash a counterfeit money order for $1,000.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone broke the window to her vehicle and stole items in the 1200 block of South Church Street. Taken were a purse valued at $2,900, $1,000 in cash, a wallet valued at $100 and a debit card.
