JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested two men Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being felons in possession of firearms.
Luis Jimenez, 37, and Antony Banda, 22, both of the 200 block of Walnut Street, are also being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
The location of the arrests and the situation that led to their arrests were not released by the Jonesboro Police Department.
Jimenez and Banda are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting their probable cause hearings.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Sheila Lanier, 41, of the 4000 block of Arkansas 141, on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main Street and Johnson Avenue. Lanier is being held on suspicion possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and no proof of liability insurance.
Police arrested Honesty Williams, 21, of the 300 block of Calion Street, on Wednesday evening following a disturbance in the 3500 block of Harrisburg Road. She is accused of trying to run over a 28-year-old woman with her vehicle. Williams is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that her unlocked vehicle was entered and items stolen in the 3400 block of One Place. Taken were a purse and wallet valued at $55 and credit and debit cards.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that his wallet was stolen and his credit card was used in the 1400 block of Nelms Street. The wallet contained $70 cash and $440 was withdrawn from his account.
