JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and a Brookland man were arrested Wednesday in separate cases and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, according to Jonesboro police reports.
The Jonesboro man, 49, was arrested following a probation search of his residence in the 5200 block of Limestone Cove. The search turned up a .22-caliber Winchester rifle with a defaced serial number, three methamphetamine pipes and 1 gram of meth.
He is also being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In the other case, the 35-year-old Brookland man was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and Dan Avenue. A search found a .222-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, Alprazolam pills and bars, marijuana and a hydrocodone pill.
He is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV drug with the purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and failure to yield.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that someone entered her residence in the 4700 block of Summitridge Drive and stole $11,000 in cash.
A 27-year-old woman reported to police on Wednesday morning that someone broke into an apartment in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue and destroyed doors, windows, a mirror and light fixtures. The total amount of damage is listed at $1,300.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that someone broke into her residence in the 900 block of Belt Street and stole items. Taken were a television, clothes and makeup items.
A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested Wednesday night when a police officer arrived at their residence in the 900 block of Tony Drive to return identification to one of the men. They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence.
Police arrested a 45-year-old Paragould man Wednesday night at the intersection of Cedar and North Church streets. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that her residence was entered in the 1800 block of Wolf Den Lane and items were stolen. Taken were $1,500 in cash, Armani watches valued at $540 and sunglasses valued at $360.
