JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and a Brookland man were arrested Wednesday in separate cases and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, according to Jonesboro police reports.

The Jonesboro man, 49, was arrested following a probation search of his residence in the 5200 block of Limestone Cove. The search turned up a .22-caliber Winchester rifle with a defaced serial number, three methamphetamine pipes and 1 gram of meth.