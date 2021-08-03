JONESBORO — Two Harrisburg men were arrested Monday night following a traffic stop on Johnson Avenue, according to Jonesboro police.
Dylan A. Combs, 24, of 607 Pershing St., and Matthew Tucker, 20, of 5258 Dawson Lane, were arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and expired tags.
The two were taken to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 56-year-old woman told police on Monday that a 27-year-old Jonesboro man threatened to kill her and her 29-year-old daughter.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Veronica Miller, of 507 Labaume St., was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Belt and North Church streets.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was robbed early Tuesday morning. The victim said someone knocked at his door at about 4:45 a.m. The victim thought a neighbor needed a ride to work. When he opened the door a male punched him in the face and stole his wallet, which contained $100 in cash.
The manager of Centennial Bank, 2901 E. Highland Drive, reported to police that someone deposited a check on a closed account and later withdrew the deposit using an app. She described the suspects as a 25-year-old male and a 36-year-old female.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her vehicle was stolen from her residence on Monday. According to a police report, her 2012 Kia Optima was stolen from the 200 block of Olive Street at about 10 p.m.
