JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro men were arrested in separate incidents Wednesday with a combined 72 grams of meth, according to Jonesboro police reports.
In the first incident, Mitchell Smith, 46, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. outside of his residence in the 1200 block of Nettleton Circle by an agent with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force.
Smith left his residence and got into a vehicle when officers approached and had him get out. In a case that was in the floorboard police found 37.7 grams of suspected meth and 7.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. A small amount of marijuana was also found.
Smith is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana.
He was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.
In the second case, police arrested Bobby Gene Adams, 46, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, following a traffic stop at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Bettie and Watergate drives.
Police found 35 grams of suspected meth, digital scales and a used syringe.
Adams is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and fictitious tag.
He was taken to the detention center to await a probable cause hearing.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Michael Middlebrooks, 39, of the 1200 block of Rehoboth, Searcy, following a traffic stop at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and South Main Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with evidence and failure to register a vehicle.
Police arrested Alyssa Hargett, 23, of the 400 block of East Roseclair Street, following a traffic stop at 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Johnson Avenue. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without lights and no proof of insurance.
Police arrested Cameron Hollins, 35, of the 3000 block of School Street, following a traffic stop at 12:46 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Curtview Drive and Race Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, absconding and running a stop sign.
Police arrested Pamela Wilcox, 54, and Jimmy Dodd, 50, both of the 2300 block of North Church Street, following a traffic stop at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. Wilcox is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and running a red light. Dodd is being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 11 a.m. Wednesday that someone broke into his home in the 1100 block of North Floyd Street. Stolen was a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun.
A 73-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole a gun and prescription medication in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane. Taken were a .45-caliber Long Colt double barrel gun and a bottle of Xanax.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday that her vehicle was broken into in the 1100 block of Walker Place. Stolen were a purse valued at $300 and $300 in cash.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday that a 12-year-old boy was struck with a firearm and his bicycle was stolen. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Gee Street.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday that her vehicle was broken into in the 3000 block of Nettleton Avenue. Stolen were her checkbook, passport and $559 in cash.
