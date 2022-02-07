JONESBORO — A case in Jonesboro proves that the pen is indeed mightier than the gun.
On Saturday at about 5:20 a.m. Jonesboro police were called to a domestic dispute in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive. Three people – Larry C. Bean, 35, of the 3100 block of Mead Drive; Emily Jones, 31, of the 800 block of Jeanette, Harrisburg; and Montana Jones, 21, also of the 800 block of Jeanette – were found to have been in an altercation.
According to a police report, Bean was found to be suffering a bloody mouth and a stab wound to his left arm. Montana Jones had a bloody nose and swelling to the nose and right side of her face. Emily Jones wasn’t injured.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chad Hogard, “When they arrived they observed Montana Jones outside and when she saw the officers she ran back in. Officers then heard an altercation with several people.
“After the parties were separated it was discovered that Larry Bean had been in a fight with his girlfriend Emily Jones. Montana Jones then stepped in to attempt to break it up. Montana Jones said she stepped outside to calm down and that is when she saw the officers. When she went back in, Larry Bean put a gun to her head, and punched her in the face. Officers did find the gun described by Jones involved in the incident.”
Montana Jones stabbed Bean with a Bic ink pen in his left arm after he put a gun to her head, police said.
After the dust had settled, Bean was held on suspicion of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery. On Monday District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Bean with those charges. His bond was set at $35,000.
Emily Jones was charged Monday with third-degree domestic violence by Fowler and given a $3,500 bond. She was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday afternoon.
Montana Jones was originally charged with aggravated assault. Investigators later determined that she acted in self-defense, and she was released Monday morning without charges, according to police.
Commented