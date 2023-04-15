JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge two Jonesboro men with simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs in separate cases.
Bryan Washington, 37, of the 400 block of North Allis Street, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his address following a probation search of the residence.
“Investigators with the (Jonesboro Police Department) Street Crimes Unit conducted a probation search … due to several complaints at the residence,” Investigator Tanner Huff said in a probable cause affidavit. “... Investigators observed Bryan Washington, who is a convicted felon and on active probation, throw a purple Crown Royal bag into a parked car that was in front of the residence.”
According to a JPD report, located inside the bag and near the bag were 30 multi-colored suspected ecstasy pills, marijuana, two THC vape pens and a scale. Investigators then searched the inside of the residence and located marijuana (totaling 93 grams between the vehicle and residence), a stolen AR-15 style rifle loaded with 31 rounds in the magazine and 94 .223 rounds in a box. These items were located inside Washington’s bedroom. Inside the residence were two children under the age of 5, and one 17-year-old child.
The residence is located 395 feet away from Success School and 850 feet away from Word Baptist Church.
Boling charged Washington with eight felonies: simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, offenses related to records, maintaining premises, etc., first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Boling set Washington’s bond at $150,000. His next court date is May 25.
In the second case, Boling found probable cause to charge Daquan Gordon, 21, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, with simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Gordon was arrested early Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Parkwood Road.
Officer Melvin Isom detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search turned up a .22-caliber Taurus handgun and ammunition, 50 grams of marijuana, plastic bags and a scale.
Boling set Gordon’s bond at $50,000, citing a lack of criminal history.
Gordon’s next court date is May 25 in the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
