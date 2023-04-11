JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge two 20-year-old Jonesboro men with aggravated robbery, thefts of firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Tyree Ayala, of the 3800 block of Turfway Drive, and Carnell Kelly, of the 2000 block of Bob White Drive, were arrested Friday afternoon outside of Ayala’s residence after they were found sitting in a vehicle with the odor of marijuana coming from it, according to a Jonesboro police report.