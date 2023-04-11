JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge two 20-year-old Jonesboro men with aggravated robbery, thefts of firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Tyree Ayala, of the 3800 block of Turfway Drive, and Carnell Kelly, of the 2000 block of Bob White Drive, were arrested Friday afternoon outside of Ayala’s residence after they were found sitting in a vehicle with the odor of marijuana coming from it, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and two firearms and marijuana were found. One of the firearms had been reported as stolen.
A search of the residence was then made.
On Feb. 17, a 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by three individuals whom he knows and two rifles were taken from him, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Turfway Drive.
The victim told police a 20-year-old suspect called him and wanted to go to a shooting range in Brookland. When the victim arrived at a pre-arranged location, the suspect and two others – a 17-year-old and another 20-year-old male – had handguns and robbed him of a KMCO AR 15-style rifle valued at $500 and an AK-style rifle valued at $1,200. He was also robbed of his Apple iPhone valued at $800.
The victim said he grew up with the suspects.
Besides the two stolen guns, two other guns were found as well as gun parts and several types of ammunition, plastic bags with marijuana residue inside and two iPhones with a total value of $1,500.
Boling set both men’s bonds at $150,000. Their next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
