JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge two people with trafficking a controlled substance in separate cases.
In the first case, Boling charged Melissa Nicole Bradley-Walker, 32, of the 1700 block National Road, with trafficking of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force and the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on Bradley-Walker’s residence at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Officers made contact with Melissa Bradley-Walker in the residence and took her into custody,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Before executing the search warrant, agents knew Bradley-Walker to have a confirmed warrant out of the State of Oklahoma. Agents conducted a search inside the residence and Agent (Christopher) Jefferson located a back pack that contained two cellophane baggies which contained 534 grams (1.2 pounds) of methamphetamine and a digital scale.”
Boling set Bradley-Walker’s bond at $500,000 and ordered her to wear an ankle monitor if released on bail.
Her next court date is June 27 in the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
In the second case, Boling charged Laquinton Lauderdale, 26, of the 2500 block of Bonnie Jean Place, with trafficking a controlled substance.
At 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop of Lauderdale’s vehicle for an illegal window tint at the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Walnut Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“Laquinton Lauderdale was sitting in the front passenger seat and Investigator (Tanner) Huff could smell the odor of marijuana in the vehicle,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Investigator Huff searched the vehicle and behind the glove compartment found a bag with 1,802 suspected fentanyl pills. Lauderdale was read his Miranda right and then confessed that the pills belonged to him and he shoved them behind the glove box when they were pulled over.”
Boling set bond for Lauderdale, who is on federal probation, at $250,000 and required him to wear an ankle monitor if released on bail.
Lauderdale’s next court date is June 27 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
