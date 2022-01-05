JONESBORO — Special Judge Mike Smith on Wednesday in District Court found probable cause to charge two convicted sex offenders with failure to register with local authorities.
Joshua Tramble, 34, of Jonesboro, is also charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and parole violation.
Tramble’s total bond is $110,000.
In the other case, Brent Rogers, 48, of Jonesboro, was also charged with parole violation, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $5,000 cash-only bond from Smith.
In other cases, Smith found probable cause to charge:
Shemar Willis, 18, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm and felony probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Rodney Dewayne McMillian, 21, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; total bond of $127,890.
Clifford Robinson, 21, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Diane Ball, 56, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $5,000 bond.
Samantha Miller, 25, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and assault; $1,500 bond.
Hollie Trammel, 37, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear and contempt of court; total bond of $6,835.
Dearies Smith, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanors contempt of court, violation of a no-contact order, domestic battery and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Darrell Williams, 22, of Searcy, with theft by receiving and misdemeanor fleeing and driving on a suspended license; $25,000 bond.
