JONESBORO — Special Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and other charges.
Corderius Thomas, 35, and Ivory Thornton, 26, are also charged with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500 felony possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of marijuana.
Thomas was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license.
According to a probable cause affidavit, agents with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Cotton Street where Thomas and Thornton reside on Tuesday.
“Agents located 33 fentanyl pills labeled M/30 and 9 grams of methamphetamine. Agents located a scale with methamphetamine residue and baggie near both the fentanyl and methamphetamine,” the affidavit states.
Agents also found a loaded 9 mm Sccy pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, an M12 Cobray .380-caliber gun, a Mossberg 22-caliber rifle and a stolen AK-47 rifle. Agents also seized various pills in the residence.
Ellington set Thomas’ bond at $150,000 and Thornton’s bond at $75,000.
Their next court date is Oct. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Ellington found probable cause to charge Eugene Hare, 41, of the 2000 block of Belt Street, with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV or IV drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Jonesboro Street Crimes Unit conducted a parole search of Hare’s apartment on Thursday. In the refrigerator, officers found a bag with 1.3 grams of ecstasy powder laced with fentanyl, 57 Clonazepam pills, 21 Xanax bars and a large bag of marijuana.
In the attic, officers found 161 ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl and 60 Xanax bars.
Ellington set Hare’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is Oct. 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
