JONESBORO — Special Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and other charges.

Corderius Thomas, 35, and Ivory Thornton, 26, are also charged with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500 felony possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of marijuana.

