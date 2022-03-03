PARAGOULD — A 40-year-old Paragould man was arrested Tuesday night, and Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge him with rape of a victim less than 14 years old and second-degree sexual assault.
Jason R.C. Summers is accused by the rape victim of sexually assaulting her between March 2016 and August 2016.
On Jan. 5, the Paragould Police Department took a report by a 14-year-old girl who disclosed the abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Jan. 8, the victim was interviewed by an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator and told the investigator that Summers raped her in spring 2016.
Rape is a Class Y felony and a conviction is punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison.
In the second-degree sexual assault, the victim, now 18 years old, told the state police CACD investigator on Feb. 15 that Summers assaulted her between August 2015 and June 2016, when she was 12 years old, the affidavit said.
The victim disclosed sexual acts that would constitute sexual assault, it said.
Second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony.
In a non-related case, Stidham found probable cause to charge Andy Reid, 53, of Paragould, with the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
On Feb. 19, Paragould police officers were sent to North 15th Street about rape allegations.
A state police CACD investigator interviewed the victim, who said Reid performed sexual acts on her on multiple occasions, a probable cause affidavit said.
On March 2, during an interview at a Paragould substation, Reid gave self-incriminating statements, the affidavit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.