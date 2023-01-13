JONESBORO — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Craighead County residents, the Arkansas Department of Health disclosed Thursday.
That brings the total to 378 local deaths since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020. The statewide death toll rose by seven to 12,743.
Thursday’s report showed 532 new cases statewide, including 34 in Craighead County.
Pulaski County had 50 new cases, followed by 47 in Garland, 42 in Washington and 41 in Benton counties.
Active cases declined by 211 to 5,914 statewide. Active cases declined in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi and Randolph counties.
COVID-related hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 353 statewide compared to Wednesday, but remained at 53 in Northeast Arkansas.
Health and school officials also continue dealing with high rates of influenza.
For the week ending Jan. 7, schools in Craighead County reported a 10.57 absentee rate. Absences in Clay and Mississippi counties also topped 10 percent. The statewide absence rate was 7.2 percent, according to the health department. Among NEA counties, Jackson and Poinsett, at 6.79 percent, and Randolph, 7.06 percent, were below the state average.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 34 new cases, 415 active cases.
Greene – 5 new cases, 149 active cases.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 38 active cases.
Poinsett – 10 new cases, 95 active cases.
Mississippi – 6 new cases, 96 active cases.
Jackson – 4 new cases, 46 active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 29 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 17 active cases.
Clay – 6 new cases, 43 active cases.
