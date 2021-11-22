ASH FLAT — The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred Saturday night in Cave City, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were dispatched at 9:25 p.m. to 118 Grange Road about a male and female fighting and gunshots being heard.
When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelsey Bunch dead of a gunshot wound to the head, and 34-year-old Jonathan Bunch also dead with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said.
Their bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies to determine a cause and manner of death.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, the release said.
