MISSISSIPPI COUNTY — Two people died in separate one-vehicle crashes on Arkansas 18 on Wednesday night, according to the Arkansas State Police.
At 9:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Arkansas 18 near Roseland when the driver lost control and the vehicle entered a roadside ditch, overturned once and began overturning again when it struck a utility pole.
The driver, whose name was unknown, died. Michael Calloway, 51, of Paragould, was injured and taken to Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.
In the second accident, a minor passenger was killed and four people were injured at 10:42 p.m. in rural Mississippi County.
A 2009 Hyundai was traveling westbound on Arkansas 18 when it ran off the road, struck a ditch and traveled about 713 feet before overturning.
The minor, whose name was not released, was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Injured were the driver, Jaylin Johnson, 19, and passengers Javian Johnson, 19, and Kezarious Barnett, 19, all of Blytheville, and an unnamed minor.
The injured were taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
