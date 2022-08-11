JONESBORO — A Paragould woman died Tuesday morning and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Amber Gill, 48, was traveling south on U.S. 49 in a Nissan Murano when a Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Jace Simpson, 26, of Paragould who was northbound, crossed the center turn lane into the path of Gill’s vehicle and struck the right front end of her vehicle.
A third vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee driven by Gena McCullar, 26, of Jonesboro, was also northbound and was struck in the accident.
Gill’s body was taken to the Greene County Coroner’s Office. Simpson and McCullar were taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center for treatment for their injuries.
Gill was a well-known Realtor in Paragould and was active in the community. Her obituary is on A2.
On Wednesday, another fatal accident occurred on U.S. 49 in Brookland.
Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould died when the Ford Fiesta he was driving went across three lanes and struck a second vehicle head on, according to the state police.
The report didn’t list the second vehicle or its driver.
Faughn’s body was taken to Emerson Funeral Home.
A third fatal accident occurred when a Jonesboro man died Monday night when the pickup truck he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and it hit a tree at the intersection of Kellers Chapel Road and Neely Lane, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Grant Chandler Shelton, 26, of the 2200 block of Addison Cove, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
Shelton was driving southbound on Neely Lane when the accident occurred.
His body was taken to the Craighead County Coroner’s Office.
