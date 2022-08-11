JONESBORO — A Paragould woman died Tuesday morning and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Amber Gill, 48, was traveling south on U.S. 49 in a Nissan Murano when a Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Jace Simpson, 26, of Paragould who was northbound, crossed the center turn lane into the path of Gill’s vehicle and struck the right front end of her vehicle.