JONESBORO — A Paragould man and woman died from injuries they suffered in a July 6 three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
John Sims, 53, of the 1300 block of Charles Street, Paragould, and Leigh Anne Steele, 47, of the 200 block of Greene 762 Road, Paragould, died after being transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and Regional One in Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department report, Christin Harrison, 24, of the 300 block of Cross Road 333, Cherry Valley, pulled out from Old Bridger Road in a Nissan Armada and collided with Sims’ Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling westbound on East Johnson Avenue.
Sims’ vehicle then struck a Kia Rio driven by Steele head-on.
Sims was transported to NEA Baptist while Steele was airlifted to Regional One.
