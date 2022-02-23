JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a suspect with three felonies.
Kerras McAdory, 37, of the 800 block of South Caraway, was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set McAdory’s bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Joseph Cruz, 35, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Lavardius Booker, 25, of West Memphis, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Annalizsa Alls, 34, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $7,500 bond.
