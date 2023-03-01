JONESBORO — Two stolen firearms were recovered Monday after they were taken from the vehicle of a 21-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 3700 block of Remington Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.

The Garsan 9 mm handgun and Heritage Arms .22-caliber pistol were recovered from the residence of one of the two suspects listed in the report. That suspect lives in the 3700 block of Churchill Drive.