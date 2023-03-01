JONESBORO — Two stolen firearms were recovered Monday after they were taken from the vehicle of a 21-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 3700 block of Remington Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The Garsan 9 mm handgun and Heritage Arms .22-caliber pistol were recovered from the residence of one of the two suspects listed in the report. That suspect lives in the 3700 block of Churchill Drive.
No arrests were made, according to the report.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 1700 block of Broadmoor Road. The value of the 2018 Toyota Camry is listed at $17,000.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that a storage unit was broken into in the 3100 block of Mead Drive and items were stolen. Taken were a computer, a Nintendo system, microphones and cords with a total value of $4,850.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that a woman working inside her house in the 900 block of Twin Oaks Avenue stole three rings and a tool. The rings are valued at $1,000 and the tool is valued at $100.
An employee of U-Haul, 1700 Red Wolf Blvd., reported Monday afternoon that a flat-bed trailer that was rented in December hasn’t been returned. The trailer is valued at $3,000.
An employee at Sonic, 715 E. Parker Road, told police on Monday morning that a customer paid for their food with a counterfeit bill.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 300 block of North Allis Street and stole items. Taken were a pair of Apple Airpods valued at $200 and a diaper bag valued at $20.
A 67-year-old Imboden man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon that someone broke into a house he was renovating in the 800 block of Craighead Road 562 in Monette. Stolen were a refrigerator, a washer and dryer and a a China cabinet with a total value of $3,050.
