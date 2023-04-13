JONESBORO — A probation search Tuesday afternoon led to a Jonesboro couple to be arrested on gun and drug charges.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Tarail Moody, 31, of the 2600 block of Circle Drive, and Daja Giles, 26, of the same address, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Giles was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a suspended imposition of sentence search of Giles’ residence.
Officers saw Giles outside of the residence and told her they were there to conduct a search and walked her into the residence.
Once inside, officers found Moody in a bedroom that contained marijuana and firearms. Officers then obtained another search warrant after finding out that Moody owned the residence.
The search turned up a total of 1.87 pounds of marijuana and marijuana-related products. Also found were two Glock handguns, one Draco AK-47 and an AR-15-style rifle.
The house was about 600 feet from Ridgecrest Baptist Missionary Church and about 989 feet from the First Presbyterian Church/Daycare, which could enhance sentences, if convicted.
Giles pleaded guilty in 2019 to possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and received three years of suspended imposition of sentence.
She also pleaded guilty in June 2019 to hindering apprehension and was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections prison.
Boling set a $250,000 bond for both Moody and Giles.
Their next court date is May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.