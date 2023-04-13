JONESBORO — A probation search Tuesday afternoon led to a Jonesboro couple to be arrested on gun and drug charges.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Tarail Moody, 31, of the 2600 block of Circle Drive, and Daja Giles, 26, of the same address, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Giles was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

