JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro woman and her boyfriend with three felonies each in a case of child abuse.
Willie James Love, 27, and Tasheanna Smith, 27, both of Jonesboro, are each charged with permitting child abuse, second-degree domestic battery and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chris Pigg, officers were sent to St. Bernards Medical Center on Dec. 14 about a 1-year-old child with head injuries.
Medical records show the child suffered a subdural hematoma (a damaged blood vessel between the skull and the brain), a fracture to the left tibial metaphysis (leg) and a possible buckle fracture to the right ulna (forearm bone).
The child was transported to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.
Smith was baby-sitting for the child’s mother, her cousin, when she called the child’s mother at work saying something was wrong, according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by police, Smith said the baby fell off of the bed and hit her head on Dec. 10.
“The major head injury was recent and more likely occurred on (Dec. 14), not (Dec. 10),” the affidavit states.
Smith told investigators that she was at work on Dec. 14 and when she got home she left to go to the store with her three children while Love was alone with the 1-year-old.
“When she got back Love advised her that something is wrong with the child, she may have had a seizure and needs to go to the hospital,” the affidavit states. “An interview with Love was conducted and he advised that Smith did not work that day.
“... When she got back to the residence he left and did not return till they are attempting to take the child to the hospital.”
Love also said when the mother leaves the residence, she will leave the child in her bedroom.
“Smith and Love will hear the child crying but leave it in the room by herself,” the affidavit states. “Love also stated that he heard the mother abusing the child, beating the child till she goes to sleep. He and Smith did not try and stop the abuse or try to get the child medical assistance,” the affidavit said.
Fowler set Love and Smith’s bonds at $75,000 each. Their next court date is Feb. 24, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.