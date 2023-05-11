JONESBORO — A Memphis man and a Lake City man are in the Craighead County Detention Center Wednesday following two separate high-speed chases that occurred Tuesday.
Dangelo D. Gartrell, 23, of Memphis, and Timmy Lynn Davis, 50, of Lake City, have had their bonds set.
In the Gartrell case, in a probable cause affidavit released Wednesday, an Arkansas State Police trooper wrote:
“On Tuesday, … I was traveling south on (Interstate) 555 when Cpl. Logan Hall notified me of a vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph, northbound towards my location, on I-555,” the affidavit states. “... I located the suspect vehicle as I was nearing a crossover on I-555. I was able to clock the vehicle at 114 mph. I turned around and began pursuing the vehicle towards Jonesboro at that time.”
The officer said while he was chasing Gartrell’s vehicle it was changing lanes back and forth, passing vehicles in excess of 100 mph.
Gartrell’s vehicle exited I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit. Police units were blocking the roadway at the intersection of the exit ramp and Harrisburg Road, and Gartrell went around the roadblock. The suspect’s vehicle went north on Harrisburg Road at speeds of 70 mph, running the red light at East Highland Drive, where he turned left onto Highland and then northbound on Main Street.
The officer attempted a precision immobilization technique maneuver but was unsuccessful.
When on Main Street, Gartrell’s vehicle accelerated to speeds of 70 mph, running multiple red lights. Gartrell ran a barricade on Main Street where a speed table was being constructed and went over the Main Street bridge.
“He ran a red light on Johnson Avenue, continuing north on Main Street. He then turned west onto West Forest Street,” the affidavit states.
On West Forrest Street, Gartrell slowed to about 15 mph but still refused to pull over. The officer was able to perform another maneuver and forced the vehicle off the roadway. Arkansas State Police Sgt. Brandon Bennett then struck the side of Gartrell’s vehicle on the passenger side, forcing it into a utility pole and disabling it.
Gartrell was then taken into custody.
Fowler charged Gartrell with felony fleeing and the following misdemeanors: reckless driving, speeding (going 114 mph in a 75 mph zone), second-degree criminal mischief, failure to stop at a red light and no liability insurance.
“I find you to be a danger to the public,” Fowler told Gartrell on Wednesday.
He set Gartrell’s bond at $35,000 cash-only. His next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In Davis’ case, Jonesboro police officer Anthony Parker was on patrol later Tuesday when a radio alert was sent by the state police about a black sport utility vehicle, driven by Davis traveling at a high rate of speed exiting I-555 at Nestle Road.
According to Parker’s report, he heard over the police radio that Davis entered near Nestle Foods, left the SUV, which was reported stolen out of Newport, and stole a truck with a trailer attached to it.
An employee on a Bobcat tried to stop Davis, who waved a handgun at the employee. Davis went around the Bobcat, grazing it as he left.
Davis, with state police and then Jonesboro police in pursuit, traveled at a high rate of speed westbound on East Highland Drive.
After losing the trailer during a turn at Highland and Southwest Drive when it struck an obstacle, Davis traveled south on Harrisburg Road.
He and his female passenger fled the vehicle on foot in the Windover Heights area. The woman was apprehended at about 3:27 p.m. and Davis at 4:30 p.m.
Davis is facing charges of four felonies: aggravated robbery, fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Davis has a temporary bond of $50,000 cash-only.
He is awaiting a probable cause hearing.
The status of the woman was unclear on Wednesday.
Davis has a criminal history that dates back to at least 2004.
In February 2020 he was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of suspended imposition of sentenced for theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit, he was arrested after driving a stolen truck from Spencer Trucking in Lake City. A witness said Davis got the truck stuck on his property. When the witness said he was going to call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Davis fled into the woods.
Deputies arrived with a K9 unit and Davis was tracked and arrested later.
Commented