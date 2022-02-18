JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge two men with several drug and firearm counts Friday in separate cases.
Fowler charged Curtis Lee Threatt, 37, of the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance. Police said Threatt had three guns when arrested.
In the other case, Fowler charged Herman Hampton, 59, of the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Fowler set bond for both men at $250,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Shanquwala Martin, 29, of Jonesboro, with a bench warrant on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and trafficking a controlled substance; $200,000 bond.
Romeo Mucherson, 19, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Darrick Harris, 34, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $35,000 bond.
Aaron Clark, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Micaleah Clements, 43, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension; $10,000 bond.
Nicholas Clements, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Jennifer Hedge, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $250,000 cash-only bond.
Emanuel Sanders, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $38,500 total bond.
Michael Stegner, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Anthony Welch, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Brock, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Helen Newsome, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and theft; $15,000 bond.
Eric Luper, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Danielle Henderson, 31, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.