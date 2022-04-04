JONESBORO — Two firearms were reported as stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Friday, police said.
A black Glock 43X 9 mm and a black Taurus GSC 9 mm were taken from a vehicle at a home in the 2500 block of Mary Jane Drive, according to the report.
Among other incidents investigated by Jonesboro police:
Residential burglary Friday night in which a 34-year-old woman and two small children were injured in their home in the 3200 block of Fairview Drive. An unidentified woman was said to be a suspect.
Residential burglary at an undisclosed location, reported by a teenaged girl, who said more than $1,000 in property was stolen, including game systems, two cellphones and a school backpack.
Residential burglary Saturday in the 3500 block of Race Street in which a Technico Pro sound system, valued at $1,800, was stolen.
A 60-inch Samsung TV and about $100 in coins were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 900 block of Belt Street.
Residential burglary in 1900 block of Irby Street.
Theft of more than $3,000 in professional testing equipment and instruments from a security company’s pickup while parked in the 1300 block of Links Drive.
Vehicle break-in in the 200 block of South Main Street in which someone broke a window and stole a bag of tools.
A woman reported she was scammed online out of $3,650.
Theft of more than $30,000 in railroad cable and tools from Union Pacific Railroad.
