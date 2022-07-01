JONESBORO — Two firearms were stolen from vehicles in Jonesboro on Thursday in separate incidents.
At about 11 a.m., a 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his vehicle in the 600 block of Warner Avenue and stole his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $500.
In the second incident, a 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police at about 4 p.m. that someone entered his vehicle in the 1500 block of Aggie Road and stole his .22-caliber Ruger handgun valued at $300.
In a separate incident, the Arkansas State Police said a Blytheville man was killed Thursday night after he was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Interstate 55 in Mississippi County and struck another vehicle head-on.
Dontrel Washington, 27, of Blytheville, was killed.
According to an ASP report, Washington was traveling northbound in the southbound lane in a Pontiac G6 when a Toyota Rav4, driven by Stuart Cuvillier, 25, of Washington, Iowa, swerved to avoid a collision and collided in the southbound lane. Washington’s vehicle struck a Jeep Cherokee head-on.
Cuvillier and a passenger in his vehicle, Olivia Perry, 28, were both injured. The driver of the Jeep, Holly Horton, 26, of Wentzille, Mo, was also injured.
The injured were taken to Regional One in Memphis.
In other police reports:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone entered her vehicle Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of South Caraway Road and took items. Stolen were one pair of Airpods valued at $300, $40 in cash and various cards.
Police arrested Robert Paul Segue, 29, of Jonesboro, on Thursday afternoon after his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend told police he head-butted her. Segue is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battery on a pregnant woman.
A 72-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone smashed her side window of her vehicle in the 1600 block of Briarwood Drive and stole credit and debit cards and $6 in cash.
