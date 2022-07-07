JONESBORO — Two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Old Bridger Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“A vehicle pulled out in front of another vehicle which struck another vehicle head-on,” the report said.
Injured was Leigh Anne Steele, 47, of the 200 block of Greene 762 Road, Paragould, who was flown to Regional One in Memphis. She was listed as unconscious with unknown other injuries.
Also injured was John Sims, 53, of the 1300 block of Charles Street, Paragould. He was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital with bleeding from his head and face and a possible broken ankle.
Christin Harrison, 24, of the 300 block of Cross Road 333, Cherry Valley, is listed as a suspect. Police took a urine sample from Harrison, the report said.
In a separate incident on Wednesday, Jonesboro police arrested Randall Otis Burrow, 65, of the 200 block of Craighead Road 742 at about 4:23 p.m., according to a police report.
Burrow was pulled over during a traffic stop in the intersection of Magnolia Road and North Church Street.
Burrow was found to be in possession of 3.6 grams of meth, 2.6 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm Taurus handgun.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and expired tags.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Denise Robbins, 41, of the 1400 block of West Monroe Ave., and Haley Cofield, 41, of the 400 block of Bradley Street, on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Main Street following a traffic stop. Robbins is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious tags. Cofield is being held on suspicion of misdemeanor failure to appear.
Police arrested Michael Hughes, 48, of the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive, on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Police arrested Laranda Ruiz, 31, of the 2400 block of Mary Jane Drive, on Wednesday morning following a traffic stop outside of her residence. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving less than $1,000, fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
Police arrested Charles Wesley Gross, 42, of the 1700 block of Strawfloor Drive, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Gee Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and driving on a suspended license.
Police arrested Christopher Redard, 57, of the 400 block of East Oak Street, following a traffic stop Wednesday evening at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Main Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Aaron Cooper, 59, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 478, on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Front and North Bridge streets. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Christopher Reeves, 43, of the 700 block of Locust Drive, on Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Georgia Drive after a victim told police he threatened to strike her with a hammer and pushed her face, causing an injury to her lip. Reeves is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, interference with emergency communications, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and non-working tail lamps.
Police arrested Jamarkis Northern, 25, of the 3800 block of Bridlewood Drive, early Wednesday morning after police said he entered a residence. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and misdemeanor fleeing.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday evening that someone stole items from his truck at the intersection of Cate Avenue and South Church Street. Taken were a hydraulic test kit valued at $6,479.44 and a fuel system test kit valued at $800.
A 23-year-old Bay woman and a 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that cash was stolen from the Jonesboro woman’s vehicle in the 100 block of East Johnson Avenue. The total amount of cash taken was $950.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 3300 block of Dayton Avenue and stole items. Taken were a PlayStation 4, valued at $500 and jewelry, clothing and food with a total value of $4,650.
