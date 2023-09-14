JONESBORO — Two men are accused of trying to persuade the same 15-year-old girl into a sexual encounter.
Both men appeared Wednesday before Craighead County Circuit Judge Scott Ellington.
The judge found probable cause to charge Michael Steven Booker, 43, of Harrisburg with internet stalking of a child and sexual assault in the fourth degree. He set bond at $50,000.
Ellington found probable cause to charge Michael Ben Ewing, 37, of Jonesboro, with internet stalking of a child and possessing child pornography. His bond was set at $150,000.
During a forensic interview with the girl, Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department said he learned that Booker was contacting her on Facebook Messenger.
She said Booker promised to give her a vape pod if she would meet him. Booker also told the girl he wanted to “hug and rub on you,” Brown said in a probable cause affidavit.
The girl agreed to meet, but her sister and cousin went with her. Brown said Booker told the girl to tell her sister and cousin to walk away, which she did, but, “they could see her eyes and knew she did not want them to.”
She walked back to Booker’s vehicle, and she told police Booker exposed himself to her and tried to persuade her to perform oral sex. She pulled away and left.
While investigating that case, Brown said, “I was able to locate text messages from Michael Ewing to the 15-year-old Juvenile Female and also sexting.” He said Ewing asked several times for nude photos of the girl and she provided two photos.
“In the messages the age difference would come up and Ewing was aware of this through the messages and also it was also learned Ewing was her manager where the 15 year old Juvenile Female worked,” Brown wrote.
Both men must appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court, after formal charges are filed.
