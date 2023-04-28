JONESBORO — Leaders of a private cemetery that has been vandalized at least twice in less than two years have filed suit against the accused perpetrators.

Pine Log Cemetery Inc. accuses Cody Cox, 32, of rural Brookland, of causing damage to the cemetery on Craighead Road 762 on Oct. 24, 2021, and again on Jan. 30 of this year.

