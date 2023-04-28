JONESBORO — Leaders of a private cemetery that has been vandalized at least twice in less than two years have filed suit against the accused perpetrators.
Pine Log Cemetery Inc. accuses Cody Cox, 32, of rural Brookland, of causing damage to the cemetery on Craighead Road 762 on Oct. 24, 2021, and again on Jan. 30 of this year.
Following the January incident, felony charges of destruction and/or removal of a grave marker and second-degree criminal mischief were filed against Cox, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
The grave marker destruction charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
He’s scheduled to stand trial the week of May 15, with a pretrial hearing set for Tuesday.
A second man, Joe Long III, was with Cox at the time, but not charged, investigators said.
But the cemetery association claims in its civil lawsuit that Long also bears responsibility for the estimated $5,800 in damage that resulted from the January incident.
According to the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Cox’s father is buried in the cemetery.
“Upon information and belief, defendant Cox becomes very emotional about his deceased father when he drinks,” Dustin H. Jones, the cemetery’s attorney, wrote in the complaint. “Upon information and believe (sic) when defendant Cox becomes intoxicated, Cox wishes to visit his father’s grave site and becomes dismissive of the property rights of others.”
Cox was driving Long’s vehicle during the January incident, according to the complaint.
Craighead County Deputy Sheriff Allen Drum wrote in his report that at around 11 p.m, “Dispatch received a call in regards to a truck driving hazardously and tearing up gravestones in the Pine Log Cemetery on Craighead 762. Upon arrival two trucks were located on the west side of the structure in the cemetery. One had become stuck in the ice and mud after driving over a gravestone, while the other was attempting to pull the first truck out of the mud.
“Two male occupants were determined to be driving the stuck truck, Cody Cox and Joe Long. The two were obviously very intoxicated and had several open containers inside of the vehicle including open beer, and open Crown Royal whiskey.”
In the civil lawsuit, the cemetery association said Long was a joint participant in what happened.
“As a joint participant in the venture, defendant Long had an equal or supeior right to instruct Cox as to where and how to drive his vehicle,” attorney Jones wrote, also alleging that Long knew Cox was intoxicated and in a highly intoxicated state.
“On both occasions, defendant Cox left the authorized roadways of Pine Log Cemetery in what can only be described as a ‘mudding expedition’ through graves and headstones,” according to the complaint.
The lawsuit seeks a judgment against both men to cover the cost of repairs to the cemetery, in addition to expenses associated with the court action. It also seeks an injunction against both men preventing them from ever visiting the cemetery again.
