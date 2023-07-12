PARAGOULD — A Paragould man was arrested Friday after agents with the Arkansas State Police and the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force found a large amount of drugs on his property, according to a report from the drug task force.

Andrew White, 31, of the 5000 block of Greene 707 Road, was the subject of surveillance of his property by the agents who were told White was the source of a significant amount of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit by officer Evan Henry.