PARAGOULD — A Paragould man was arrested Friday after agents with the Arkansas State Police and the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force found a large amount of drugs on his property, according to a report from the drug task force.
Andrew White, 31, of the 5000 block of Greene 707 Road, was the subject of surveillance of his property by the agents who were told White was the source of a significant amount of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit by officer Evan Henry.
While watching the residence, agents saw a white Hyundai passenger car in the driveway. A check of the vehicle showed it was stolen out of Jonesboro. Agents continued their surveillance and saw a vehicle registered to a resident of Jonesboro arrive.
Agents saw White exiting a shop building on the property and detained him, the affidavit states.
A search of the property found about 350 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and 3 grams of marijuana, the affidavit states.
Along with the controlled substances, agents seized $2,364 and the stolen vehicle.
White also faced drug-related charges in 2019.
In October 2019, he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and was sentence to three years in prison. Charges of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal trespassing were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
On Monday, probable cause was found to charge White with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, maintaining a controlled substance on the premises, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance.
Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham set White’s bond at $2 million.
