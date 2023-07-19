LITTLE ROCK — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 29, 221 Co-Op Drive in Bono, for Monday’s drawing, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
The name of the winner was not released. He or she has six months to claim the prize.
However, there was no jackpot winner, so the drawing for Wednesday night will be for an estimated $1 billion.
The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with the Powerball being 21. The multiplier was four. The player matched the five white balls but didn’t have the Powerball number. However, they increased their $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.
Another Powerball player won $200,000 last night. They purchased their winning ticket from Flash Market No. 7406, 481 US-65 North in Clinton. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at Kum & Go No. 409, 2388 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.
“We urge all players who purchased Powerball tickets at these locations to check their tickets,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. “The winner has 180 days from July 17 to claim their prizes.”
The $1 billion Powerball jackpot ranks as the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
A person must be 18 years of age or older to play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.