JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was charged with second-degree domestic battery Wednesday after police said she cut her husband on the wrist during a domestic dispute.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Charity Caleib Dyer, 27, of the 2100 block of Bob White Cove, with the crime.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the residence shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they talked to the victim, Darvis Brown, 28, who told them he was arguing with Dyer when she became physical and began punching him. He said he pushed her in an effort to get away from her.
That’s when Dyer armed herself with a folding knife and told Brown to stay away from her or she would stab him. Brown attempted to take the knife away from Dyer and was cut on the right wrist, near his hand.
Brown drove himself to St. Bernards Medical Center to receive stitches for the wound.
Dyer, who officers said was possibly intoxicated, was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Fowler set Dyer’s bond at $35,000 and issued a no-contact order.
Her next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate stabbing incident on Wednesday, two men were arrested at about 4:30 a.m. at 94 North Rogers Street following a disturbance.
A 29-year-old man suffered a 3- to 4-inch gash on his upper left scapula, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police arrested Wenchel Dorsonne, 25, and Maoobens Michel, 25, both of the residence, as well as the victim, Griford Cheridor, 29, also of the residence, on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree domestic battery.
Dorsonne and Michel were released from the detention center at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday and Cheridor is awaiting a probable cause hearing.
