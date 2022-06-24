JONESBORO — Two 17-year-olds have been charged as adults in a shooting incident that occurred on May 5 following graduation rehearsal at Nettleton High School, according to probable cause affidavits filed on Thursday.
In a police narrative by Jonesboro police officer Austin Morgan, the victim told him that at a graduation rehearsal on May 5 on the Nettleton High School campus he saw that Ja’kalon Brooks had a Glock handgun in his waistband.
Brooks, Jayden Culp and the victim were all named in a shooting incident that occurred in November 2021 on Garland Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said Brooks was upset with him over the incident and called him “a snitch” during the rehearsal.
After the rehearsal, the victim said Brooks and Culp got into Culp’s vehicle, a silver Honda Accord that belongs to Culp’s mother, and followed him.
The victim told Morgan that as he approached the intersection of Willow and Ingels roads he heard a gunshot.
The victim said he accelerated and turned right onto Ingels and he saw Brooks in the passenger seat firing shots at his vehicle, one of which struck his vehicle.
The victim told Morgan the suspects’ car then sped off.
The victim said he immediately returned to his home and called police.
Officers found what appeared to be recent bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, as well as spent 9 mm shell casings on the ground at Willow and Ingels, according to the probable cause affidavit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the same day of the incident Brooks posted a photo of himself on social media posing with a rifle and a Glock handgun.
Brooks told Morgan during an interview that the victim was known to have shot his own vehicle and blame it on someone else.
On May 9, special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge Brooks with committing a terroristic act and possession of a handgun by a minor or possession on school property, both felonies.
She set Brooks’ bond at $250,000.
Halsey also found probable cause to charge Culp with committing a terroristic act. She set Culp’s bond at $75,000.
It’s unclear if both are still being held in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
The two are scheduled to appear before a circuit judge on Thursday.
