JONESBORO — Two 18-year-old Jonesboro men were charged Wednesday in the July 12 aggravated robbery of a 19-year-old Cash man in which an AR-15 rifle was stolen.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Lamar Grant-Lawless and Tyrese Rogers both with aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Austin Morgan, “The victim reported that two men he knew as Lamar and Tyrese robbed him of his AR-15 after he arranged to sell it to them on SnapChat. He stated he arranged to meet Lamar in Self Circle and sell the firearm for $800.
“The victim stated that when Lamar arrived Tyrese was with him. The victim stated that Lamar took the gun and the two began to walk away. When the victim demanded payment he stated Tyrese pulled a pistol and pointed it at him, demanding that he back up. The victim then stated the two then ran away on foot.”
The victim showed officers a cell phone SnapChat conversation between him and “CEO,” who he said is Lamar.
“Lamar Lawless and Tyrese Rogers are known to associate and frequent the Self Circle area,” the affidavit said. “The victim was able to select each from two separate 6-person photo lineups as the men who robbed him. Both were arrested on (Tuesday) at 1817 Self Circle. Two Glock pistols and the stolen AR-15 were recovered from the residence.”
Fowler set both Lawless and Rogers’ bonds at $150,000. Their next court date is Sept. 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
