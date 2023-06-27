JONESBORO — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in an April 30 residential burglary in which, authorities say, they attempted to sexually assault the victim.
Police were sent to a residence on Union Street after the victim said two masked suspects entered her residence through a porch door, holding her at gunpoint and demanding the location of drugs and other items, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police arrested Quincy Alcorn, 16, and Elias Harper, 15, who are charged with aggravated residential burglary, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, theft of $5,000 or less, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000, theft of a firearm less than $2,500, aggravated assault and interference with emergency communications.
The suspects were armed with handguns. During this incident, one of the suspects told the victim to lie on the bed as he attempted to sexually assault her, according to the affidavit. The victim was able to kick the suspect off of her to stop the assault.
The suspects then continued to search the residence for several more minutes and located several items including an Apple Cell phone, Apple Air pods, and a customized bicycle, according to the affidavit. The victim was forced to unlock the Apple Cell phone before both suspects left.
The victim then fled to a next door neighbor in order to contact police. Officers were told that the bicycle did have an Apple Air Tag hidden within. Officers were able to use the air tag to locate both suspects riding bicycles at the intersection of Wood Street and Parkview Road.
“When officers attempted to make contact, both suspects “ditched” their bikes and fled on foot,” the affidavit states. “Officers were unable to locate both suspects after fleeing on foot. During the course of the investigation. Officers were told the victim was unable to locate her stolen phone via the find my phone app but did show that her Apple Air-pods were located at an address on Jefferson Street hours later.
“The victim also purchases a new phone with the same number and was now receiving partial texts from unknown numbers on her phone. Due to the last location of the Apple Air Pods and an investigation into these partial texts, Jonesboro officers were able to identify both suspects as Elias Harper and Quincy Alcorn.
“Both of these subjects are on juvenile probation and searches were conducted on both suspects. During these searches clothing was located that matched the clothing in video taken from this incident. When officers interviewed both suspects, both suspects admitted to this incident and another that occurred on (April 29) on Canera Drive. This incident showed three subjects walking around a parking lot and one of these subjects entering a vehicle and locating a spare key inside. The other two subjects, identified as Elias Harper and Quincy Alcorn took off running as the unknown subject drove the vehicle around the parking lot and leaving it, abandoned in the area. Before leaving a firearm was stolen from this vehicle and has not been located at this time”
Harper and Alcorn are being held in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on $1 million bonds.
Their next court date is Wednesday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
