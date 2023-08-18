JONESBORO — A witness provided a description of two people who were seen leaving the site of a suspected arson Wednesday afternoon, Jason Wills, chief fire marshal for the Jonesboro Police Department, said.
The building at 5904 E. Johnson Ave. is owned by Chastain Construction.
Wills said firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the area, but were not given a specific address. Fire Chief Martin Hamrick drove around the area separately from the fire trucks and found the building.
The witness described what was believed to be an older model white pickup with a red stripe, either extended cab of four-door truck, occupied by two males, believed to be teenagers.
One was described as tall with a slender build, wearing a red shirt.
The other was also tall, but heavier, and wearing a mustard yellow shirt.
Anyone who may know the possible identify of the suspects is asked to call the fire department at 932-2428.
Wills said investigators found fire sources at multiple locations.
Fire investigators remained on the scene for several hours Thursday as they processed evidence from the case. They were also hoping to find neighbors who may have surveillance video.
A burglary was reported at the building on June 29, in which thieves stole master keys and antiques, spray-painted over oil paintings, broke windows and caused other damage, police said.
They also broke the windshield of a 1983 Jeep Wrangler that was stored inside the warehouse portion of the business. The Jeep was still in the building Thursday, but didn’t appear to sustain any further damage.
Police were unable to finding helpful surveillance video when they investigated that crime.
Wills was uncertain if the arson would have any relation to the burglary.
